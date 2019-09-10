<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Kaduna Chief Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday ordered that a 30-year-old labourer, Abubakar Danlami, who allegedly defiled an eight-year-girl, be remanded in a correctional facility pending legal advice.

The Magistrate, Mrs Hajara Dauda, who did not take the plea of the Danlami, ordered the police to return the case file to the State Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for legal advice.

“Because of the sensitivity of the case, it is difficult to grant bail. The case file should be duplicated and sent to the Office of the DPP for advice,” she said.

Dauda then adjourned the case until Sept. 27, for mention.

The Police accused Danlami, who resides at Dan-Alhaji Road, Barnawa, Kaduna, of raping a minor.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp. Sunday Baba, told the court that the complainant, Ibrahim Abdullahi , who resides in Nariya Igaba Local Government area of Kaduna State, reported the matter at the Kabala West Police Station on Aug. 26.

Baba alleged that the suspect lured the girl into an uncompleted building and raped her.

He said that after the act, the defendant then gave the girl N100.

Baba said the offence contravened the provisions of Section 207 of Kaduna State Penal Code Law, 2017.