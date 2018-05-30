A Karmo Grade 1 Area Court, Abuja, on Wednesday remanded a 28-year-old man, Abdulrahaman Umar, in prison for stealing borehole wire.

The News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, reports that, Umar, who resides in Angwan Bola dumping area of Karmo, Abuja, was arraigned on a count charge of theft.

The judge, Justice Maiwa Inuwa, ordered the remand of the defendant in Keffi Prisons until June 13 for sentencing, after he admitted committing the offence.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Mrs Ukagha Ijeoma, told the court that one Dantani Auta of Hulluni village, Karmo, reported the matter at Karmo Police Station on May 25.

According to Ijeoma, the complainant on May 28, at about 9:p.m., caught the defendant, cutting their borehold wire with a knife without his consent.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened Section 287 of Penal Code.