<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





An Ile-Ife Magistrates’ Court in Osun State on Thursday remanded a 25-year-old man, Oyeniyi Oluwasegun, for allegedly forging a certificate of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife to perpetrate fraud.

Magistrate Joseph Owolawi rejected the request for bail by the defendant and ordered his remand in Nigeria Correctional Centre, Ile-Ife.

Owolawi adjourned the case till January 30.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Inspector Sunday Osanyintuyi, had told the court that the defendant committed the offence on January 20, 2019 at about 1pm at Iloromu area of Ile-Ife.

Osanyintuyi said the defendant unlawfully forged an OAU certificate to perpetrate internet fraud.

He added that the defendant also impersonated the Dean of the institution’s Faculty of Science by presenting to the police a forged document.





According to him, the defendant assumed the power of the dean by affixing his signature to authenticate a forged certificate of OAU.

The prosecutor stated further that the defendant used a public seal bearing Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife in a forged document prepared for illegal act.

He said the offences contravened Sections 107(2), 108(2) and 467(1) (2) of the Criminal Code, Laws of Osun, 2002.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the four-count charge of forgery, impersonation illegal signature and usage of public seal.

The Defence Counsel, Martins Awe, had pleaded for bail for his client, promising that he would provide reliable sureties.