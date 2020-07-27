



An Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos on Monday remanded a 16-year-old boy to Kirikiri Correctional Centre for allegedly attempting to rob at gun point.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Yetunde Aje-Afunwa, refused to listen to the defendant’s plea and ordered that he should be remanded at the centre.

Aje-Afunwa adjourned the case until Aug.10 for Director of Public Prosecution’s advice.

The Defendant, Damilola Kolawole, a bricklayer who resides at 7, Araromi St., Eleko, Ibeju Lekki, is being tried for conspiracy, attempted robbery, burglary and unlawful possession of a gun.





Earlier, the Prosecutor, SP Raji Akeem, told the court that the offences were committed on May 12 at 12, Abule Folly St., Ibeju Lekki.

Akeem alleged that the defendant and others, now at large, burgled the house of Mr Promise Ohakwe with intent to steal.

The prosecutor also alleged that the others escaped while the defendant was apprehended by some neighbours.

Akeem alleged that a locally made gun was found with the defendant on his arrest.

The offences, according to the prosecutor, contravened Sections 298, 299, 330 and 307 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.