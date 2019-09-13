<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

An Osogbo Chief Magistrates’ Court, on Friday, remanded 10 persons charged with murder and conspiracy in Ilesa Prison.

Newsmen report that the accused persons include Joseph Oluwatobi, 35; Onikoyi Fatai, 25; Ajiboye Fatai, 28; Adebayo Oluwole, 32; Ganiyu Yusuf, 25; Bolarinwa Opeyemi, 40; Mumuni Saheed, 21; Mohammed Mubarak, 28; Oladosu Toheeb, 22 and Alimi Sodiq, 22.

The Magistrate, Mr O. T. Badmus, ordered that the defendants be kept in prison due to the magnitude of the offence committed and adjourned the case till Oct. 25 for mention.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Olusegun Elisha, had told the court that the defendants committed the offence on Aug. 19 at about 6.00 pm., at Obelawo area, Osogbo.

He said “They killed Adedeji Makute by strangling him to death.”

He said that the offence contravened Sections 316, 319(1) and 324 of the Criminal Code, Cap 34, Vol. 11, Laws of Osun, 2002.

Newsmen report that the pleas of the defendants were not taken by the court.