A Lagos High Court sitting in Igbosere has remanded two men, Sunday Uwali and Nnanna Kalu, in the Nigeria Correctional Service (NCS) custody for alleged being in possession of a locally-made gun.

The defendants are facing a two-count charge of conspiracy and unlawful possession of a gun, preferred against them by the Lagos state government before Justice Iyabo Akinkugbe.

The prosecuting counsel Mr Usman Rilwan, told the court that the duo committed the offence on February 23, 2019 at about 11:30 pm, around Stadium in Surulere area of Lagos.





Rilwan also alleged that the defendants were found in possession of a locally-made gun, which they intentionally wanted to use to rob.

“The defendants were found to be in unlawful possession of a cut to size locally-made gun, suspected to be for the use of armed robbery”.

“The offence committed is punishment under Sections 299 and 297 (1), of the criminal law of Lagos state 2015” He said.

However, the defendants pleaded not guilty.

Justice Akinkugbe remanded them in Nigeria Correctional Service Custody custody.

She adjourned the matter until March 10, 2020, for the commencement of trial.