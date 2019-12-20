<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

An FCT High Court in Maitama has granted the request of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to remand former Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Mohammed Adoke (SAN), for 14 days.

The order was made on Friday by Justice Othman Musa, a vacation judge of the court, following an ex-parte motion moved by EFCC’s counsel, Fatima Mustapha.

The former AGF has been in the custody of the EFCC since Thursday evening when he returned to the country after he was released by the Interpol in Dubai.