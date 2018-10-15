



The Federal High Court, Maitama, Abuja, on Monday ordered the Nigeria Police Force, to pay N10 million as compensation to one Aondofa Shenge, for violating his fundamental human rights.

The judge, Justice John Tsoho, in his judgment, also restrained the police from further arrest and detention of Shenge.

Tsoho upheld the prayers of the counsel to the applicant, Mr Matthew Onoja, and dismissed the preliminary objection raised by counsel to the police, Mr Matthew Omosun.

Onoja had earlier told the court that his client was arrested by some police officers in Makurdi in August 2017, and held in detention for more than a year without charges.

Onoja said his client who is a businessman, was arrested and detained in the NPF Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) office in Makurdi, until January 2018 when he was formally transferred to Abuja.

He said when the police failed to release the applicant on bail, the matter was taken to the court.

Onoja said the case of fundamental human rights abuse was formally filed in April 2018.

The lawyer maintained that the case was filed to challenge the Inspector General of Police and his deputy on arrest and detention of the applicant from August 2017 until date.

He said the matter first came up on April 20, before the court went on vacation, and the respondent did not file any process, even after the vacation.

Onoja said this further led to adjourning the case until Oct. 3 for hearing.

“On that date, we indicated our interest to go on with the matter since we had already filed our processes but counsel to the NPF said he was not ready,’’ Onoja said.

He also said that counsel to the police, Omosun told the court that he was yet to file his processes, working behind the scene to ensure that the applicant was granted bail.

He said that as the case progressed, counsel to the police later filed application for preliminary objection; which the court dismissed on point of law.