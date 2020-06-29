



Justice Taiwo Taiwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja, has ordered the Nigerian Police to pay the sum of N5 million each to families of the three slain members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria popularly known as Shiites.

The court also ordered the National Hospital, Abuja, to immediately release the three corpses in its morgue for interment.

The court said each of the applicants must be paid N5m as compensation for killing the Shi’ite members by the police.

However, the plaintiffs, Ibrahim Abdullahi, Ahmed Musa, Said Haruna and Yusuf Faska’s application that the Nigerian police should tender a public apology in two national newspapers was not granted by the court.





In the charge sheet, the Shi’ite members alleged that Suleiman Shehu, Mahdi Musa, Bilyaminu Abubakar Faska and Askari Hassan were killed by police on July 22, 2019.

They insisted that the victims were killed while on a peaceful protest to demand for the freedom of their Islamic leader, Ibrahim El-Zakzaky and his wife, at the Federal Secretariat, Abuja.

Apart from the Inspector General of Police, the medical directors of National Hospital, Abuja, and Asokoro District Hospital were also mentioned as both 2nd respondent.

The bodies of Suleiman Shehu, Mahdi Musa and Bilyaminu Abubakar Faska were alleged to have been deposited at National Hospital, Abuja, while the body of Askari Hassan was said to have been kept in Asokoro District Hospital.