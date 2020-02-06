<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





A Grade I Area Court in Abuja on Thursday sentenced a 29-year-old laborer, Jerry Ihotu, to clean a church for 30 days for being in possession of a stolen generator and wheelbarrow.

The Judge, Alhaji Inuwa Maiwada, ordered Ihotu to clean the church in Idu Karmo for 30 days and warned him to desist from crime, serving his punishment.

He said that the sentence would serve as a deterrent to others.

Ihotu of Idu Karmo, had pleaded guilty to a count charge of being in possession of a stolen items and prayed the court for leniency.

“I did not steal the generator sir, I saw the generator and borrow inside the bush close to the site where I am working.

“Please sir, forgive me, I’m so sorry for my actions. Ihotu pleaded’’





The prosecution counsel, Mrs Ijeoma Ukagha, told the court that on Jan. 16 at about 4 a.m a team of Policemen led by Insp. Kawu Ndako of Utako Police Station while on patrol, received a distress call from the FCT command to assist a police office, who arrested the convict in Jabi.

She told the court that the police patrol team after receiving the call drove down to the scene of the incident and arrested Ihotu with a wheelbarrow and big generator.

Ukagha said that during police investigation Ihotu could not give a satisfactory account of himself and the said property.

The prosecutor said that the offence contravened the provisions of Section 319 of the Penal Code.