Magistrate Salau Omobola of the Lagos State Mobile Court has ordered the forfeiture to government of nine of the 21 vehicles seized by the task force.

Their drivers were caught driving aginst traffic on the Oshodi-Mile 2 Expressway.

The drivers were sentenced to 20-hour community service.

The nine drivers were arrested on Tuesday evening, arraigned on Wednesday and pleaded guilty to the charge.

The remaining 12 drivers are at large.

In a statement on Thursday, Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences Unit (Task Force) said its enforcement team led by Chairman, Olayinka Egbeyemi, a Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP), impounded the vehicles near Cele and Iyana-Isolo bus stops on the Oshodi-Mile 2 Expressway.

“They ran into our enforcement team while we were returning from a demolition exercise at Eric Moore and Orile-Iganmu on the Lagos-Badagry Expressway, on Tuesday evening,” the statement said.

“Honestly speaking, it is painful that with high level of enlightenment campaigns and warnings by the government; motorists, including private car owners, can still be driving against traffic in such a reckless manner, thereby blocking oncoming vehicles and causing traffic jam at Iyana-Isolo,” he said.

The forfeited vehicles included Acura car APP 39 EX, Toyota Hilux KSF 374 DH, Nissan Small bus KJA 646 XT, Peugeot APP 437 FN, LT Volkswagen bus JJJ 822 XT, Volkswagen ‘T4 bus’ KTU 169 XJ, Volkswagen KRD 438 XL and Volkswagen bus EKY 946 FT.