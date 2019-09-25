<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Justice Sikiru Oyinloye of Kwara State High Court sitting in Ilorin has ordered the final forfeiture of a hotel belonging to a Kwara civil servant to the Federal Government of Nigeria.

In a statement by the Head, Media and Publicity of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Wilson Uwujaren, the court also forfeited to the Federal Government a landed property which comprised three-bedroom flat, two wings of two-bedroom flats and a room and parlour self-contain.

Giving his Judgment on Tuesday, September 24, 2019, Justice Oyinloye said that the EFCC had been able to prove its case beyond a reasonable doubt, stressing that the evidence presented before the court was strong and reliable.

“The interim order of this honourable Court was published in national daily while the court’s processes were served alongside with the hearing notice to the defendant, but despite this, the defendant did not show up to explain why the said properties should not be forfeited to the Federal Government.



“The evidence of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission was not controverted or challenged by the defendant or any interested parties to the suit, this honourable Court is of the opinion that the defendant was fully informed about the proceedings, in view of the foregoing, this honourable Court hereby orders that the said properties be forfeited to the Federal Government of Nigeria ” the judge said.

Earlier, Prosecuting Counsel, Nnemeka Omewa in moving the motion dated 8th of September 2019 urged Justice Oyinloye to grant the prayers of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

Part of the Prayers says, ”An order of this honourable Court forfeiting to the Federal Government of Nigeria an unregistered Toyota Camry 2008 model, found, traced and recovered by the Commission from the respondent which property is reasonably suspected to have been acquired with proceeds of unlawful activity ”

“An order of this honourable Court forfeiting to the Federal Government of Nigeria a Gold coloured Porsche Cayanne Vehicle found, traced and recovered by the Commission from the respondent which property is reasonably suspected to have been acquired with proceeds of unlawful activity”.

Justice Oyinloye relying on the motion and thirteen exhibits attached also ordered the cars recovered from the respondent should be forfeited to the Federal Government.