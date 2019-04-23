<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Chief Ademola Odunade, the President of a Mapo Customary Court in Ibadan, on Tuesday ordered a businessman, Saheed Ajani, to cut grass for seven days for being disrespectful to the arbitrator.

Odunade who gave the order, said: ”this will serve as deterrent to others who think that they can insult or be disrespectful to the court,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ajani’s ex-wife, Kafayat had instituted a case against her ex-husband following the distress call she received from her children which the court had awarded to Ajani.

However, several court notices had been served on Ajani to appear before it but he ignored them.

At the resumed hearing of the case on Tuesday court put a call across to Ajani asking him to appear for his case but he told the arbitrator to get out.

Therefore, a warrant of arrest was issued and he was brought before the court.

Ajani denied being disrespectful to the court.

The court in 2017 dissolved the union between Ajani and Kafayat.