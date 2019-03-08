



A Rivers State chief magistrates’ court in Port Harcourt has issued a warrant for the arrest of the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress in Akwa Ibom State, Mr Nsima Ekere.

Sir S.D. Andrew-Jaja, a chief magistrate, said Ekere, alongside one Katungo Moljengo, should be arrested “in compliance with Section 138 of the Rivers State Administration of Criminal Justice Law 2015.”

The magistrate, in a copy of the court order sighted by our correspondent, said he issued the warrant for the arrest of both Ekere and Moljengo after hearing argument from S.T. Soremi, the complainant counsel in a suit marked PMC/MISC/15/2019.

Listed as complainant in the suit was one Multi-Intelligence Development Limited.

The court order, bearing the seal and signature of S.T. Dappa, Principal Registrar of the court, said the arrest warrant against Ekere and Moljengo was issued “In Port Harcourt under the seal of the court and hand of the presiding chief magistrate, this 5th day of March, 2019.”