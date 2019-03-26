<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

A Magistrate’s Court in Jos on Tuesday sentenced a trader, Abdullahi Amadu, 30, to six months in prison for attempting to defile a seven-year-old girl.

The Magistrate, Mrs Comfort Pam, sentenced Amadu after he pleaded guilty to defilement of a minor and begged the court for leniency.

Pam gave the convict an option to pay a fine of N 20,000.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Sgt. Daniel Sabo had told the court that the case was reported at the “C” Division Police Station on Feb.24, by one Mrs Blikusu Haruna who resides at Malam Audu Street in Jos.

Sabo said that the complainant reported that she caught the defendant, who resides in the same address, luring her seven-year-old daughter into an uncompleted building.

Sabo told the court that during the police investigation, the defendant pleaded guilty to the crime.

The prosecutor said that the offence contravened the provisions of Section 274 of the Plateau Penal Code.