A Minna Magistrates’ Court on Friday sentenced a 39-year-old tailor, Yusuf Isah, to two years imprisonment for stealing a car.

Isah was docked on two-counts of theft and mischief contrary to Sections 287 and 327 of the Penal Code.

The Police Prosecutor, Cpl Aliyu Malami, told the court that one Zakiyya Lawal reported the matter at the police station on July 4.

According to Malami, the complainant was said to have parked her Honda Civic car outside Kure Market in Minna and by the time she came out of the market, the vehicle had been stolen.

He said that a team of policemen on surveillance patrol along Sarkin Pawa arrested the accused with the said vehicle and he confessed to stealing the car.

When the charges were read to him, he pleaded guilty and begged the court for leniency.

The Prosecutor, thereafter, prayed the court to try him summarily in line with Section 157 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

In her ruling, Magistrate Maryam Kings sentenced him to two years imprisonment or an option of N400, 000 fine.