



An Accra Circuit Court has sentenced Samuel Donkor, a 32-year-old photographer who defiled his eleven-year-old stepdaughter at Weija in Accra to 15 years imprisonment, according to reports.

This was after Donkor was found guilty by the Court, presided over by Mrs Jane Harriet Akweley Quaye who read out the judgement.

The case of prosecuting Chief Inspector Kofi Atimbire was that the complainant was the biological mother of the victim who was in class four.

The convict, prosecution said was also a barber and a stepfather to the victim.

The complainant on February 25, last year, at about 09:00 hours, dressed up the victim and her small sister for church.

Prosecution said the victim returned from church at about 12:30pm and met Donkor sleeping in their room.

According to prosecution, the victim greeted Donkor and went to change her dress into a casual wear and waited for her mother to return from the market.

Prosecution said the victim and her little sister went to their veranda to eat. Whiles eating, Donkor called the victim to come into the room.

The victim rushed into their single room apartment and met the convict standing by his bed. Donkor instructed the victim to undress and lay on the bed but the victim refused.

Chief Inspector Kofi Atimbire said Donkor persistently threatened to beat the victim if she refused to do what he had instructed.

The prosecutor said the victim became afraid and laid on the bed and Donkor forcefully had sex with her. After the act, Donkor warned her not to inform her mother about the sexual act else she will die.

When the victim’s mother return from the market, she saw the victim sitting down in the room looking moody and Donkor was also watching television.

Prosecution said the complainant enquired from the victim what was wrong but she declined to talk. Later when Donkor stepped out, the victim narrated her ordeal to her mother.

The complainant waited the whole day so she could quiz Donkor about the act but he did not show up until he was nabbed by the Police.