<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Justice I. Sani of the Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, has convicted and jailed one Michael Adamu for two years for dealing in petroleum products without an appropriate licence.

Also, Lukman Musa was convicted and sentenced for being in possession and transporting Low Pour Fuel Oil without an appropriate licence.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren, in a statement on Wednesday, said Adamu pleaded guilty to the one count and Justice Sani subsequently sentenced him to two years imprisonment with an option of N1.1million fine which should be paid into the Consolidated Revenue Account through the EFCC.

He also ordered that the content of the truck should be sold and the proceeds forfeited to the Federal Government.

Adamu, a truck driver, ran into trouble when men of 6 Division, Nigeria Army’s Anti-Bunkering Operation Team in Port Harcourt, arrested a Mack tanker with registration Number EHR 637 XA on May 16, 2019 at Abua with product suspected to be Automotive Gas Oil.

In a related development, the EFCC Lagos Zonal office has arraigned 26 suspected pirates alongside a company, and a vessel before Justice Mohammed Liman of the Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos, on two counts for illegal dealing in petroleum products.