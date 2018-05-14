An Upper Area Court 3 sitting in Kasuwan Nama, Jos on Monday sentenced a minor and four teenagers to be remanded for six months in a Juvenile home for criminal conspiracy, store breaking and theft.

The minor and the teenagers (names withheld), are aged 11, 14 (3), and 15 years.

The Judge, Yahaya Mohammed, however, ordered that the convicts could pay N10, 000 each, as an option of fine.

Mohammed said that the sentences would serve as a deterrent to others who would want to indulge in such acts.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Ibrahim Gukwat, told the court that the case was reported on March 27 at the Laranto Police Station by Chidex Nnoli of New Stadium, Jos.

Gukwat said that the court that the convicts broke into a shop and made away with car spare parts worth N800, 000.

The prosecutor said that during police investigation, one of the convicts was caught with 17 car alternators.

The prosecutor also said they pleaded guilty to the three-count charge.

Gukwat said that the offences contravened Section 96, 358 and 287 of the Penal Code.