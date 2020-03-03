<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





An Ikorodu Magistrates’ Court, in Lagos State, on Tuesday sentenced an unemployed man, Bashiru Osho, to 12 years imprisonment for attempting to defile an eight-year-old girl.

The police charged the 25-year-old, whose address was not provided with attempting to commit the felony of defilement.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp. John Iberedem, told the court that the convict committed the offence on Feb.29, at No.44 Igbogbo road, Igbogbo-Baiyeku area in Ikorodu.





The prosecutor said that the offence contravened the provisions of Section 262 of the criminal law of Lagos State, 2015 as amended.

Chief Magistrate F.A Azeez, found him guilty and sentenced Osho to 12 years imprisonment based on the convict’s statement and evidence of medical report on the victim.