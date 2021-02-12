



A Zuba Upper Area Court, Abuja, on Friday sentenced a labourer, Aminu Maila, to six months imprisonment, for stealing caterpillar spare parts.

Maila, 25, of Zuba Fruits Market, Abuja, pleaded guilty to a charge of stealing and begged for leniency.

The Judge, Gambo Garba, however, gave the convict an option to pay a fine of N20,000 and warned him to desist from committing a crime in the future.

Prosecuting counsel, Chinedu Ogada, had told the court that the complainant, Otu’u Uzoechi of Zuba Pantaker Market, Abuja, with the help of the police, arrested and brought the convict to the Zuba Police Station on January 4.





Ogada said on Jan. 2, at 7.00 p.m., the convict went to the complainant’s shop at Zuba Pantaker Market and stole his caterpillar spare parts valued at N500,000.

He said the complainant raised an alarm and the convict was caught.

Ogada stated that during police interrogation and investigation, caterpillar spare parts were recovered from the convict.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened Section 287 of the Penal Code.