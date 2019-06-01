<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Justice H.J.O Oshomah of the Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, has convicted and sentenced Chijioke Ahamefula to three months imprisonment, for aiding and abetting, internet fraud and obtaining money under false pretences in some fraudulent online marketing deals.

Ahamefule was arraigned by the Port Harcourt’s Zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Friday on two count charges, bordering on conspiracy, and retaining proceeds of crime contrary to section 18(a) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act 2011 as amended and punishable under section 17(b) of the same Act.

One of the counts read: “That you CHIJIOKE AHAMEFULA, sometime in November 2018, at Port Harcourt within the Port Harcourt Judicial Division of the High Court, retained the proceeds of a crime (the total sum of N20,000.00) on behalf of one Hope Ibalafa, knowing him to be engaged in a criminal conduct and thereby committed an offence contrary to section 17(a) of the Money Luandering (Prohibition) Act 2011, as Amended, and Punishable under section 17(b) of the same Act”.

Ahamefula pleaded “guilty” to the two count charges preferred against him by the EFCC based on a plea bargain arrangement.

Both the prosecuting and defence Counsels: Samuel Chime and Igoni Goodfather agreed on the plea bargain.

Justice Oshomah subsequently sentenced him to two months imprisonment on the first count and three months imprisonment on the second count. The sentences run concurrently.

Ahamefula’s journey to prison began, when he fraudulently portrayed himself as an online trader of clothes on Facebook, with the name: Eve Collection in order to defraud unsuspecting members of the public.

EFCC’s investigation showed that Ahamefula belonged to a syndicate that specialized in advertising fake products, mostly women wears on Facebook.

He was plying his trade by chatting with unsuspecting clients on Facebook messenger and phone calls. He also offered his victims bank account details for payments of the fake goods.