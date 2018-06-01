Justice Joyce Abdulmaleek of the Federal High Court, Ibadan, on Friday sentenced two drug peddlers, Monday Nwodo and Shina Adeleke, to two years imprisonment for dealing in illicit drugs.

In two separate judgments, Mrs Abdulmaleek held that the duo were convicted based on the evidence before the court and the fact that they pleaded guilty to the offence.

“In view of the harmful effects of psychotropic substances like tramadol and Indian hemp on the society and to serve as deterrence to others nursing similar intention, Nwodo and Adeleke are sentenced to one year imprisonment each.

“All the exhibits found in possession of the convicts are forfeited to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA),” the judge said.

Nwodo had earlier pleaded with the court to temper justice with mercy in sentencing him.

“My lord, I was not aware of the danger inherent in psychotropic drugs and the punishment attached to it,” said the convict.

Earlier, Raphael Himinkaiye, counsel to the NDLEA in Oyo State, had informed the court that the convicts were arraigned on a one-court charge bordering on unlawful dealing in harmful substances.

Shedding more light on the matter, Mr Himinkaiye explained that the convicts committed the crime on September 12 and September 18, 2017 at Idi-arere and Gbagi area of Ibadan, respectively.

According to the prosecutor, Nwodo was apprehended in possession of 1.8 kg of psychotropic substances while Adeleke was caught with 1.4 kg of Indian hemp.

Mr Himinkaiye told the court that the offence was contrary to and punishable under Section 11 (c) of the NDLEA Act Cap n30 Law of Federation, 2004.