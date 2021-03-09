



The Lagos State High Court in Ikeja, on Tuesday, sentenced Raymond Akanolu, a former General Manager, Dangote Industries Limited, to seven years’ imprisonment for $32,000 insurance fraud.

A statement by the spokesperson for the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Wilson Uwujaren, said Mr Akanolu was convicted and jailed along with Mojisola Aladejobi and Balogun Alaba.

It stated that the defendants were arraigned before the trial judge, S.S. Ogunsanya, on two counts of conspiracy and attempt to obtain money by false pretence to the tune of $32,000.

They had pleaded ‘not guilty’ to the charges, thereby necessitating a full trial.





The prosecuting counsel, S.O.Daji and Babatunde Sonoiki, called witnesses and tendered documents that were admitted in evidence by the court.

The court in the judgment delivered on Tuesday found the defendants guilty of the offences and sentenced them to seven years’ imprisonment each on both counts.

EFCC stated that the defendants sometime in October, 2014, in Lagos “conspired among themselves to defraud Dangote Industries Limited of the sum of $32,000 (Thirty Two Thousand United State Dollars) by inflating the premium for the renewal of insurance policy cover for its Hawker Aircraft with registration No. 5N-DGN.”

“The offence is contrary to section 323 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, No. 11 of 2011,” EFCC added.