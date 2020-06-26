



A High Court in Kaduna State, on Friday, sentenced a businessman, Samson Eneche, and his company, Blue Saint Trading and Logistics Limited, to one year imprisonment for defrauding an oil-servicing company, Del Oil and Gas Nigeria Limited of N15m.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) charged Eneche with one count charge bordering on obtaining money by false pretences.

Justice Darius Khobo sentenced Ameche upon review of the case facts and evidence tendered by the EFCC.





Earlier, the EFCC Counsel, S.H. Sa’ad informed the court that the convict was first arraigned in Sept. 12, 2017.

According to the prosecutor, the convict had pleaded not guilty to the charge and was granted bail when he was arraigned but he abused the bail condition granted him and went missing for three years, which led to several adjournments.

Sa’ad told the court that the action of convict prompted the prosecution to apply for his trial in absentia, which the court granted.

During the trial, the prosecution presented two witnesses and tendered 11, exhibits.