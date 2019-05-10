<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Justice Afamu Nwobodo of the Enugu State High Court on Thursday convicted and sentenced one Kenechukwu Abaroh, a former employee of one of the new generational banks, to three months imprisonment with hard labour for internet fraud.

The convict had on Monday pleaded guilty to one count brought against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Enugu zonal office for internet fraud to the tune of N440,000.

Kenechukwu was alleged to have used his experience to activate the Unstructured Supplementary Service Data, USSD, code of his victim’s account, using same to transfer N440,000 to the bank account of one Kingsley Umunna.

Umunna was also convicted for the same offence.

Delivering judgment, Justice Nwobodo convicted and sentenced the accused to three months imprisonment with hard labour.