



A Federal High Court located in Benin, Edo State have sentenced a 49 year old lady, Mrs Christy Ehirobo, to nine years imprisonment for human trafficking on Tuesday.

Justice Mohammed Liman in his judgment said the “law must take its cause” despite the convict’s plead for mercy adding that human trafficking had eaten deep into the problems of society.

“The accused is therefore sentenced to three years imprisonment on each of the three counts to run concurrently,” the judge said

Ehirobo was convicted for going against the provisions of the Trafficking in Persons (Prohibitions) Law Enforcement and Administration Act, 2003 (as amended).

She was guilty of organising foreign travels which promoted prostitution.

She was also convicted for having recruited an Senior Secondary School dropout of Baptist College, Benin, who later became a fashion designer for her sister, Esther Ehirobo, who lives in Greece.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the convict, who hails from Orhionmwon Local Government Area of Edo had been standing trial since 2011.

Mr Nduka Nwanwenne, the Benin Zonal Commander, National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Person (NAPTIP) noted that the judgment was another victory against human traffickers.

According to him, human traffickers must surely have their day in court where justice will be dispensed without fear or favour for the good of society.