The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Enugu Zonal office secured the conviction of 15 fraudsters on 9th and 11th December, 2019 respectively before Justice I.N Buba of the Federal High court, sitting in Enugu, Enugu state on separate one count charge bordering on impersonation and obtaining by false pretences.

The convicts who were arrested at various locations at Enugu and Owerri, Imo State, are; Echebiri Vincent, Chinedu Ronald, Stanley Dike, Oledibe Osinachi, Ibegbulem Precious Chinedu, John Samuel Chukwuemeka, Kanu Ikenna, Daniel Chinedu Prince, Noolisa Chisom, Vincent Okafor, Uchenna Nwosu, Nnmadi Maduekwe, Odinachi Micheal Somtochukwu, Temple Samuel and Chisom Ezeala.

Their arrest follows intelligence obtained by the Commission that they were involved in internet fraud.

When the cases were separately called at their arraignments, all the convicts pleaded guilty to the charges preferred against them by the Commission prompting Justice Buba, who having reviewed the evidences presented by the prosecution, convicted and sentenced them to three (3), months imprisonment each.

One of the convicts, Stanley Dike created a fake facebook account using the false profile of Martinez and Menistz, a supposed United State military personnel and defrauded the duo of Telli Sandra and Jenifer Witzel whom he promised false marriage.

One of the charges read: That you, KANU IKENNA A.K.A JEFF ANDERSON sometimes in March 2018 at Owerri within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court fraudulently presented yourself as Jeff Anderson, an American soldier purportedly serving in Kabul Afghanistan using a fake facebook account to wit: Jeff Anderson and in that assumed identity obtained the sum of $300 (three Hundred United State Dollars) only from one Kimberly Gilbert Titon, an American citizen and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 22(3) (b) and punishable under Section 22(4) of Cybercrime (Prohibition, Prevention, etc ) Act 2015″.

They are to forfeit all their laptop computers and android phones to the federal government of Nigeria.