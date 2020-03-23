<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Justice Taiwo Taiwo of the Federal High Court in Abuja, on Monday, granted bail to the immediate past Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Winifred Oyo-Ita, in the sum of N100 million with two sureties in like sum.

She was accused of fraud in relation to DTA, estacodes, conference fees and receiving kickbacks on contracts.

She was arraigned by the anti-graft agency, EFCC, on 18-count charge alongside her special assistant, Ubong Effiok; Frontline Ace Global Services Limited; Asanaya Projects Ltd; Garba Umar and his companies, Slopes International Ltd and Gooddeal Investments Ltd.





Other defendants include U & U Global Services Ltd, belonging to Effiok, and Prince Mega Logistics Ltd.

Oyo-Ita was arrested last August and released on administrative bail after spending four days in EFCC custody.

She was subsequently sacked in September after about N600 million was allegedly found in the bank account of her aide.