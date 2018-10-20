The Police on Friday arraigned two men, Ugochukwu Ezeuo, 37; and Ali Kelechi, 21 at a Karshi Grade 1 Area Court, Abuja, for alleged trespass and intimidation.

The defendants, who reside in Karu village, Abuja, are being tried on charges bordering on criminal trespass and intimidation, offences they denied committing.

The Prosecutor, Edwin Ochayi, told the court that the defendants’ neighbour, one Nnoli Obumneme, had petitioned the Karu Police Station, Abuja on Oct. 2, accusing them of the alleged crime.

Ochayi alleged that the defendants on Sept. 29, jointly conspired and trespassed into the complainant’s apartment, shouted and threatened to kill him.

The prosecutor told the court that the offences contravened Sections 79, 348 and 397B of the Penal Code.

The Judge, Aliyu Kagarko, granted each of the defendants bail in the sum of N500, 000 with a reliable surety each in like sum and adjourned the case until Nov.8, for hearing.