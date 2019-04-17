<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

An Idi-Ape Customary Court sitting in Ibadan on Wednesday dissolved the marriage between a man, Moruff Ajayi and his two wives, Suliyat and Kudirat, on grounds of irresponsible acts on the part of the wives.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ajayi married Suliyat, 26 years ago and Kudirat, 16 years ago.

President of the court, Mr Moses Oyekanmi, who granted the prayers of Ajayi, due to irreconcilable differences with his two wives.

Oyekanmi ordered that Suliyat and Kudirat be each served with a copy of the judgment.

NAN reports that Ajayi had told the court that he sent his two wives packing from his home in 2017 when he could no longer bear with their “troublesome behaviours”.

”My wives are fond of quarreling. I have no peace of mind. Whenever any member of my family intervenes, they do not listen.

‘Please separate me from my two wives. Since I sent them packing, I have been taking care of my children,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the two defendants were, however, not in court in spite of being summoned three times each.