Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court Abuja, on Monday granted Steve Oronsaye, former Head of Service of the Federation, (HoS) leave to travel abroad for medical attention.

Oronsaye, who is alleged to have been complicit in several contract awards during his tenure as HoS is being charged along with Osarenkhoe Afe.

They are alleged to have committed the fraudulent transactions between 2010 and 2011, using two companies – Fredrick Hamilton Global Services Limited, and Xangee Technologies Limited, for shady biometrics enrolment deals to the tune of N2 billion.

Ekwo granted leave for Oronsaye to travel to Germany from June 7 to June 15 in the first instance and made another order allowing for the former HoS to travel to India from July 17, until the commencement of the new legal year, for his second and more comprehensive medical procedure.

The judge further directed that the defendant should surrender his international passport to the court registry upon his return from the first trip.

Ekwo adjourned hearing in the matter for continuation of trial until June 24.

The prayers for the defendant’s medical trips were filed as a motion dated May 28, and moved by his counsel, Mr Okeanya Ineh, SAN, on June 3.

Mr Henry Ejiga, counsel to the complainant respondent was not opposed to the motion.