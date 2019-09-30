<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





A Gombe Area Court has granted an alleged rapist, Ibrahim Yunusa, and his son, Yusuf, bail after they were both arraigned for defiling a 17-year-old girl, who is the biological daughter and sister of the accused persons, respectively.

The teenage victim told the court that Ibrahim, who is her father, and Yusuf, her brother, were responsible for her eight-month-old pregnancy.

Justice Garba Dule of the Bolari Area Court granted the defendants bail while granting the prosecution leave to transfer the case to the state attorney general’s office for legal advice.

He ordered the defendants to return to court on October 10, 2019, when the matter was expected to be considered.

The victim had accused her father and brother of sexually violating her on several occasions, which she said led to her pregnancy.

The two accused persons reside in Dadin Kowa in the Yamaltu/Deba Local Government Area of the state.

The vicitm told the court that Yusuf started the incestuous affair with her before their father joined.

According to her, her brother often sneaked into her room at night to force himself on her.

She explained that she summoned the courage to report the matter to their father, who instead of cautioning Yusuf, joined in the act after threatening to disown her if the affair was made public.

“Whenever I attempted to resist my father, he threatened to disown me. I decided to report the two of them to human right activists when I became pregnant and both of them denied responsibility,” the victim told the court.

When asked to respond, Yunusa denied the allegation, saying, “A certain cab man once had an affair with my daughter and as such, he should be held responsible for the pregnancy.”

Yunusa, however, confirmed that his daughter once told him that her brother was sneaking into her room to sleep with her, adding that he gave his ex-wife, who is the victim’s mother, money to abort the pregnancy.

In his submission before the court, the counsel for the complainant, Yakubu Ahmed, argued that the court lacked the jurisdiction to entertain the matter and therefore applied for the transfer of the case to the office of the state Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice for reassignment.