A High Court sitting in Awka on Thursday fixed July 3 for ruling in a suit seeking the removal of the Executive of the Academic Staff Union of Nigerian (ASUU), Nnamdi Azikiwe University (NAU) branch held in 2018.

Newsmen report that a lecturer with the NAU, Dr Chris Abakare, sued the ASUU over irregularities in its recently held election.

Justice Peace Otti, who was supposed to deliver the ruling on Thursday, fixed the new date, adding:” the ruling is not read,”.

Newsmen report that Abakare, specifically claimed that he was wrongfully disqualified from participating in the process based on what he called election malpractice resulting from ‘proposed’ guideline introduced after the process of election had begun.

He contended that his disqualification was unlawful, insisting that he met all the criteria needed for him to participate in the election.

Abakare had contested for the position of the chairman of the union in the election but lost to Dr Stephen Ufoaroh.

Abakare, in suit No.A/295/2018, filed by his lawyer, O.M. Madukaife, contended that he was unjustly disqualified from contesting the election and prayed the court to set aside the exercise.

Other defendants are Prof Okey Agu, Dr Okechukwu Nwafor, Prof. Dennis Aribodor (immediate past chairman), Dr Kinsley Ubaoji.