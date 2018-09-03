An Ekiti Chief Magistrate Court sitting in Ilupeju-Ekiti in Oye Local Government Area has reserved judgment until September 26 in an alleged Kolanuts theft case against one, Ojo Ogunmola.

The Chief Magistrate, Joseph Ayodele, gave the order on Monday after the adoption of the written address by the Defence Counsel, Bisi Fajemila.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the defence counsel prayed the court to accept his written address as properly filed.

NAN also reports that the defendant was arraigned on three-count charge bothering on unlawful entering, stealing and threat to kill.

The accused had earlier pleaded not guilty to the three count charge.

According to Police Prosecutor, Sgt. Adeniyi Famidimu, the defendant on April 28, did unlawfully entered the farm of one Chief Lucas Oguntuyi at Ese Ota Farmland, Osin-Ekiti to wit, stealing of Kolanuts valued at N50, 000.

Famodimu also told the court that the accused threatened to kill one Omolola Oguntuyi.

The prosecution called three witnesses to prove his case.

But the accused claimed that his father inherited the Kolanut trees from his grandfather and that he was the one helping his father to climb and harvest them.

He said that since his father’s death, he had been the one harvesting the same.