<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A Federal High Court sitting in Kano on Monday fixed May 7, to deliver judgment in the suit filed by the deposed Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II, seeking for an order restraining the Public Complaint and Anti-Corruption Commission (PCACC) from investigating him.

A suit filed by Sanusi, in an exparte motion seeking the court to stop the PCACC, its Chairman Muhyi Rimingado, Attorney-General of Kano State and Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje, from investigating him.

The court had on March 6 restrained the PCACC from investigating Sanusi and ordered the maintenance of status quo pending the hearing of the matter.

The Respondents in the suit are the Kano State Public Complaint and Anti Corruption Commission, Muhyi Rimingado, Attorney General of Kano State and the governor of Kano State, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje.

When the case came up for hearing, counsel to the applicant, Barr Maliki Kuliya, filed a 14 paragraph counter affidavit dated and filed March 20, attached with four exhibits.

“The Kano Anti-graft agency did not give Sanusi fair hearing, by giving him time and facility that requires to defend himself, so in pursuant to section 36 of fundamental human rights, we urge the court to grant all our prayers.





Counsel to the first and second respondents, Usman Fari, also filed a four-paragraph counter affidavit to the originating motions dated March 12, supported by one exhibit and also a written address.

” PCACC is not a court of law but only an investigative body, we are just inviting him to the commission for investigation ”

Fari urged the court to dismiss the applicant application.

Responding, Counsel to the third and fourth respondents, Aminu Bello, had earlier filed a six-paragraph counter-affidavit dated March 17, challenging the jurisdiction of the court to hear the suit.

Bello also urged the court to dismiss the applicant application.

Justice Lewis Allogoa, adjourned the suit until May 7, for judgment.

Newsmen reports that PCACC is investigating Sanusi over alleged land racketeering at Hotoron Arewa and Bubbugaje, in Kano.

Others being investigated by the commission over the alleged racketeering include Sarki Ibrahim (Makaman Kano) and Shehu Dankadai (Sarkin Shanun Kano).