Justice Nicholas Oweibo of the Federal High Court in Lagos on Thursday fixed September 2 for hearing of an application seeking final forfeiture of $40 million worth of jewelry belongs to former Petroleum Minister Allison-Madueke Diezani.

The matter had earlier been adjourned on August 19 for the hearing of the application filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for the final forfeiture of jewelry seized from houses traced to the former minister.

At the resumed hearing of the application yesterday, prosecuting counsel Rotimi Oyedepo informed the court that he had just been served a counter affidavit by the defense and would need time to respond.

According to Oyedepo, an adjournment will ensure that all responses to the application can be entertained at the same time by the court and necessary ruling delivered.

The defendant’s counsel also informed the court that they would appreciate an adjournment as the chambers resources are currently overstretched.

After hearing both parties, the court fixed September 2 for hearing.

The jewellery temporary forfeited by the ex minister, comprising bangles, earrings, and wristwatches were recovered from homes traced to the former minister.

According to the EFCC, the items are “reasonably suspected to have been acquired with and or represent proceeds of the respondent’s unlawful activities.”