An Edo State Criminal Court Division sitting in Benin City has fixed December 13 for hearing in a N1.5bn fraud case instituted against some former officials of the Edo State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) by the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

At the resumed hearing of the case Friday, Justice Ohimai Ovbiagele adjourned the case to December 13 for hearing over absence of the plaintiffs, counsels and witnesses.

The court had on October 5, 2017, remanded the officials for allegedly using their offices while serving as board members of SUBEB to award contracts to their cronies worth N1.5bn, an act punishable under section 26 (1) and other relevant section of the Corrupt Practices and other Related Offenses Act of 2000.

Accused persons in the case are Dr. Aisosa Amadasun, Adams Osabuohien, Prince Stephen Alao, Dove Momodu and Mallam Ali Sulayman.

Justice Ovbiagele however foreclosed witness hearing scheduled for Friday.

Counsel to the 3rd and 4th defendants, Barr. Candid Ohio, had argued that absence of the plaintiffs and his parties were deliberate, adding that he ought to have called to notify the court of their absence rather than deliberately avoiding the court.

Aligning himself with the argument of Counsel to the 3rd and 4th defendants, Ken Mozia (SAN) said the court has had two counsels pursuing the same case but both have failed to appear in court.