<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

An FCT High Court, Maitama, on Tuesday fixed December 16 for the office of the Attorney General of the Federation to report on the harmonisation of the cases against some Nigeria Football Federation officials in the alleged misappropriation of 9.5 million dollars in FIFA grant.

Justice Peter Affen had earlier fixed October 22 for ruling on the application filed by the Economic and Financial Crime Commission, to join the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) President, Amaju Pinnick and Secretary-General, Dr Mohammed Sanusi

EFCC dragged three officials of NFF before the court in the case of alleged misappropriation before applying on April 30 to join both Pinnick and Sanusi in the matter as co-defendants.

Those being tried earlier were Christopher Andekin, NFF Director of Administration and Finance; Reagan Zaka, Cashier and Fadanari Mamza, Head, Finance and Account Department.

The EFCC charged the defendants with five counts bordering on criminal conspiracy, breach of trust and misappropriation.

The EFCC alleged that they conspired between January 8 and 26, 2015 to commit the offence, contrary to Section 97 of Penal Code.

At the resumed hearing, Mr Abubakar Musa, senior state counsel, Federation Ministry of Justice told the court that the Attorney General of the Federation wants all the matters against the defendants pending in different courts to be harmonised.

Musa prayed the court that in the interest of justice and to avoid abuse of court processes that time should be given to them to harmonise the cases.

EFCC counsel Mr Makinde Olufemi told the court that they are left with no option than to go with the possible date given.

Justice Affen then adjourned until December 16 for the AGF to report on the outcome of the harmonisation.