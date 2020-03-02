<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The police on Monday arraigned two persons before an Ota Senior Magistrates’ Court in Ogun for allegedly stealing a Bajaj motorcycle valued N250,000.

The defendants, 41-year-old Ugochukwu Dickecha and 23-year-old Gift Anthony, whose addresses were not provided, are facing a two-count charge of stealing and conspiracy.

The prosecutor, Cpl. E.O. Adaraloye told the court that the defendants committed the offences on Feb. 21 at 11.00 p.m., at the Winners’ Chapel area in Ota, Ogun.

Adaraloye alleged that the defendants conspired and stole a Bajaj motorcycle worth N250,000 from where it was parked. He added that the motorcycle belonged to the complainant, Mr. Ajenifuja Quadri.





The prosecutor said that the defendants were apprehended by a vigilante group and handed over to the police. He said that the offences contravened Sections 390(9) and 411 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ogun, 2006.

The accused persons, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The magistrate A.O. Adeyemi, granted the defendants N50,000 bail each with two sureties each in like sum. She stated that the sureties must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and should be gainfully employed with evidence of tax payment to the Ogun Government.

She then adjourned the case until March 3 for trial.