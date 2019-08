A Sharia court, sitting at Magajin Gari, Kaduna, on Thursday the five-year-old marriage between Talatu Muhammad, 30, and Ishaka Usman, over lack of respect for her parents and consistent quarrel.

The judge, Malam Muhammad Adamu-Shehu, said he dissolved the union after asking the defendant if he had made any pronouncement of divorce.

The judge said that the court had confirmed the Marriage divorce following one divorce pronouncement made by the defendant.

Adamu-Shehu advised Muhammad to file another suit demanding for custody of the two children within 30 days.

Earlier, the petitioner told the court that her husband had also failed in his responsibilities as a father.

Also read:Court remands teacher for defiling 17-yr-old student

”He reported my mum to the police and was arrested for an offence I know nothing about. He does not care about the well-being of our children”, she said.

Muhammad also prayed the court to grant her custody of their two children and compel the defendant to cater to their needs.

Responding, the defendant, who denied the claims, said he still loved his wife.