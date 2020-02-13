<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





An Ilorin Area Court on Thursday dissolved the seven-year-old marriage between Azeezat Abimbola and Abubakar Saka over constant misunderstanding between them.

Azeezat, a resident of Koko Igbona, Ilorin, had earlier approached the court to seek the dissolution of her marriage to Abubakar Saka over constant misunderstandings between them.

She told the court that her marriage to the defendant had been characterised by arguments on a daily basis.

The plaintiff said that the marriage was contracted in 2013 and had produced three children namely: Faizau, Bushrah, Rashidat.

“We fight like cat and mouse every day. There is tension everyday in the house. There is no peace, except war.

“My lord, I want you to urgently dissolve this marriage because I am tired of his troubles and everyday war,” she said.

She prayed the court to also grant her the custody of two of their three children, Bushrah and Rashidat.





She also sought an order of the court to compel Abubakar to be paying her N10,000 as monthly feeding allowance for the children.

The defendant did not object to the prayer by the plaintiff for the dissolution of the marriage, and said that she was free to go.

He also did not object to her prayer for the custody of two out of their three children.

He, however, objected to paying N10,000 as monthly feeding allowance for the children.

“I am ready to release the two children to her but I can only pay N5,000 as monthly feeding allowance for them,” he said.

The judge, Mr Abdulhameed Aliyu, dissolved the marriage and awarded the custody of the two children to the plaintiff.

He also granted the defendant’s plea to be paying N5,000 as monthly feeding allowance to the plaintiff.

He also accepted to be paying the children’s school fees as and when due.