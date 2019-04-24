<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Chief Usman Ibrahim, the President of Pyakasa Customary Court in Lugbe, on Wednesday dissolved a nine-year-old marriage between Chukwu Oge and Obinna Akuobi over deceit and lies.

Ibrahim held that the court had no other option than to dissolve the union since parties have resolved to dissolve the marriage and urged the court to adopt term’s of settlement.

He said that Oge, is granted custody of the seven year old child of the marriage but at 16 years Akuobi takes over custody as agreed by parties.

Ibrahim said that Akuobi is expected to pay N15, 000 monthly to the mother for the upkeep of child and pay his school fees.

He also ordered Oge to return N5,000 bride price payed by Akuobi’s family back to him as agreed.

He also instructed her to ensure that the respondent is allowed to visited his son but also informed parties that consent judgment, has no room for appeal except where fraud is detected.

Earlier in her petition, Oge, an indigene of Enugu State had approach the court seeking the dissolution of her marriage to Akuobi.

The petitioner said that the marriage is built on deception because Akuobi never told her he had four children from four different women before their marriage.

She also told the court that he never told her his Geno-type is AS, knowing full well that her’s was AS.

Oge said that her marriage to Akuobi became a nightmare and she is not willing to continue with it