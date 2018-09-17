A Kaduna Sharia Court, sitting in Magajin Gari, on Monday dissolved the marriage between Nuhu Usman and Rashida Aminu, over Nuhu’s failure to cater for the family.

The judge, Malam Musa Saad, dissolved the union after listening to both parties and their guardians.

Saad ordered Usman, the respondent, to give N10, 000 monthly allowance and a sack of corn monthly to Rashida, the petitioner.

“Based on the proof presented to court and the respondent not denying the allegations against him, I hereby dissolve the union between Nuhu Usman and Rashida Aminu,” he said.

Rashida had on Sept. 5 told the court that her husband had abandoned her and their nine children for more than a year.

She said her parents had been the ones taking care of her and the children.

“I want this honourable court to dissolve our marriage because of his irresponsible behaviuor,’’ she said.

In his response, the respondent said he was a driver that travels inter-states to make ends meet, adding that he sends money at intervals

“I sent N30, 000 to her within the period she filed the case,’’ he said.

Usman who said he still loved his wife, prayed the court to give him more time to reconcile with her.

The judge had earlier requested the presence of the parties’ guardians, while only the petitioner’s guardian, Magaji Audu showed up.

Audu, who stated that he was the one that gave the petitioner out to marriage, explained that Usman had been irresponsible since after the marriage?

”Rashida’s father had given him a car to drive so that he could provide food for his family, but he lost the car”, he said.

According to Audu, Usman in 2003 in writing, agreed to be of good behavior and a responsible husband, after a misunderstanding he had with his wife.

He presented the written agreement to the court, which was shown to Usman.