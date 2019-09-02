<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

After several unsuccessful interventions to save an 18-year-old marriage, an Igando Customary Court in Lagos on Monday dissolved the union between Mrs Olubunmi Balogun and her husband, Olushina.

The petitioner, Olubunmi, told the court that her husband was adulterous and had abandoned her for another woman.

“My husband packed out of our matrimonial home to live with his concubine in a shop I rented for him.

“He told me that he is no longer interested in me, claiming I offended her mother.

“My husband’s mother and siblings dislike me with passion; I don’t know my offence,” the 45-year-old secretary and mother of three daughters said.

Olubunmi told the court that Olushina was not paying house rent, school fees nor providing feeding allowance for the family, adding that she was shouldering all his responsibilities.

According to her, there is a day he ordered thugs to beat up their daughter for coming to demand for feeding allowance from him.

“After beating her, the six thugs chased her with broken bottles to the house, if not for our landlord that intervened, they would have stabbed her,” she said.

The embittered woman accused her husband of turning her into a punch bag and always threatening to beat her up with thugs.

She said that Olushina did not respect her and her siblings by calling her a prostitute, adding that he had also beaten her elder sister.

She urged the court to terminate the marriage because she was no longer interested in it.

Olushina, who welcomed the divorce, accused his wife of infidelity.

He told the court that his wife once brought her lover home to pass the night in their matrimonial home.

“When I received the information, I quickly rushed home and saw the man, but I could not do anything because neighbours begged me.”

The 45-year-old tailor accused his wife of threatening to kill him, adding that she once brought out a knife to kill him.

“She is always fond of holding my testicles whenever we are fighting.

“I abandoned the house for fear of being killed by Olubunmi,” he said.

Olushina said that his wife did not respect him and would slap him at any slight provocation.

He said the wife had torn his clothes on several occasions.

According to him, he never threatened their children with hoodlums, he only chastised them whenever they erred.

The Court President, Mr Adeniyi Koledoye, while delivering judgment, said that it appeared that the estranged couple was tired of the union because all efforts to reconcile them had failed.

“Since both parties consented to the dissolution of their marriage, this court has no choice than to dissolve the marriage.

“The court, hereby, pronounces the marriage between Mrs Olubunmi Balogun and Mr Olushina Balogun dissolved today, both of you, henceforth, cease to be husband and wife.

“Each of you should go on his or her separate ways unmolested, the court wishes both of you well in your future endeavours.

“The three children should be in their mother’s custody, while Olushina must pay N10,000 monthly for the feeding of the children.

“Olushina must also be responsible for their education and general welfare,” Koledoye said.