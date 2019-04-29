<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Chief Ademola Odunade, the President of a Mapo Customary Court in Ibadan, on Monday dissolved a 12-year-old marriage between a businesswoman, Basirat Olabode and Dauda lack of care and threat to life.

Odunade held that the court put an end to the union between Basirat and Dauda because there was no more love between them.

He awarded custody of the three children whose ages ranged between three and 11 to Basirat and ordered Dauda to pay N15, 000 as the childrren’s monthly feeding allowance.

The Arbitrator also directed the respondent to be responsible for their education and other welfare.

In her petition to the court, Basirat, a resident of Opopoyeosa in Ibadan said that her mother in-law was frustrating her harmonious marital life to her husband.

“Ever since I got married to Dauda 12 years ago, my mother in-law had never given me something to cheer about, rather, she cooks up various evil tricks tt ensure that her son send me out of his house.

“When I became overwhelmed by her evil plans, I lost one of the children.

“In fact, I would have continued to cope, however, Dauda does not allow me a moment’s rest.

“I left his house since January because he doesn’t fend for the children and I,” Basirat said.

The respondent was however, not in court to defend the allegations leveled against him.

The court’s bailiff told the arbitrator that he had on two occasions served hearing notices on Dauda and that he intentionally ignored the invitation.