The Adamawa State High Court sitting in Yola has dismissed a suit asking it to nullify the governorship election in the state.

The case failed because the plaintiff tendered documents not properly certified and because he failed to prove his case by not tendering a document that was vital for the determination of the case, the trial judge, Justice Abdulaziz Waziri, ruled Friday morning.

The candidate of the Movement for the Restoration and Defence of Democracy (MRDD), Rev Eric Theman, represented by his counsel, Bar Mustapha Ibrahim, had gone before the court to allege that he was deprived the right to be voted for in the March 9 election because the logo of his party was not on the ballot paper even after he had been recognised as a gubernatorial candidate.

But the judge said the plaintiff failed to tender the ballot paper indicating that the logo of his party was omitted from it.

“The fundamental document that would have proved the point was never brought before this court. The burden of proof lies on the plaintiff. This burden was not properly discharged,” he said, stressing that the reliefs sought by the plaintiff had therefore failed.

Justice Waziri advised him or any other party wishing to appeal the judgement to do so within 90 days at the Yola Division of the Court of Appeal.

The judgment of the court came Friday morning, hours after the state supplementary gubernatorial election was concluded and Rt Hon Umaru Fintiri of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) declared winner, having scored the highest votes in both the March 9 main election and the Thursday return