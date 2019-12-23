<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Justice Mohammed Liman of the federal high court has dismissed Orji Uzor Kalu’s application for bail pending determination of his appeal against his fraud conviction.

According to the judge, the applicant failed to prove exceptional circumstances that would warrant granting bail pending the determination of his appeal.

Justice Liman said there was no evidence to prove the senator was suffering from chronic diseases Such as diabetes, and hypertension, and that they weren’t contagious.

The court also rejected Kalu’s argument that there are substantial grounds in his appeal against his conviction, saying it is an irrelevant ground.

Also, the judge ruled that Mr Kalu’s absence at the Senate will no doubt be missed, but that his constituents should have known they were taking a risk of taking a potentially uncertain candidate, when they voted him to represent them as a federal lawmaker.

The former governor is currently serving a 12 year jail term handed down on him, upon conviction for fraud and money laundering.