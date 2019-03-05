



A Karmo Grade 1 Area Court, Abuja, on Tuesday, discharged a 23-year-old man, Hamzat Mohammed, charged with mischief, assault and criminal intimidation.

The judge, Alhaji Inuwa Maiwada, discharged the defendant following an application by the prosecutor, Mrs Ukagha Ijeoma, who told the court to strike out the case because the parties had settled.

“Having heard the prosecution’s application to strike out the case as a result of the settlement reached by both parties in the matter, the case is hereby struck out.

“The defendant is also discharged of all criminal charges,” he said.

Maiwada ordered Mohammed to replace the complainant’s car windscreen and door glass.

Mohammed of Idukoro Primary School, Karmo, Abuja, was arraigned on a five-count charge, bordering on mischief, criminal force/ assault and criminal intimidation, offences he denied committing.

The prosecutor had told the court that one Sunday Osomade of Karmo village, reported the matter at the Karmo Police Station on Jan. 22.

She said that Osomade claimed that sometime in 2018, Mohammed boarded his taxi and when he dropped at Wuse he refused to pay him but absconded with his N150.

Ijeoma said on Jan. 22 at about 9: p.m. Mohammed also boarded the same taxi and immediately Osomade recognised the defendant he stopped his car and asked him to drop.

Ijeoma said that the defendant came out from the car and violently discharged all the complainant’s passengers, and forcefully assaulted him.

She said that in the process, the defendant broke the complainant’s car windscreen and back door glass valued at N 20, 000.

The prosecutor said that the offences contravened Sections 199, 406, 266, 397 and 327 of the Penal Code.