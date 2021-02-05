



An Upper Area Court in Zuba, Abuja, on Friday discharged and acquitted a 48-year-old driver, Ocha Tony, accused of stealing s cell phone.

The Judge, Mr Gambo Garba, discharged the defendant following an application by the prosecuting counsel, Chinedu Ogada, praying the court to strike out the case.

Garba said “having heard the prosecution’s application to strike out the suit for lack of interest by the complainant, the case is hereby struck out.

“The defendant is also discharged of all criminal charges and the First Information Report (FIR) is hereby withdrawn.”





Garba said that the defendant pleaded not guilty to the allegations sometime in Nov.2, 2020 and was granted bail and had always appeared in court for hearing in the case.

The prosecuting counsel blamed the complainant, Glory Ndoka of Anagada Area Abuja, and sole witness, who reported the matter at Zuba Police Station for refusing to testify.

In the FIR, Ndoka alleged that on May 18, 2018, the defendant and others at large snatched her brief case containing N 6,000 and one Itel phone worth N10, 000.